Incredible Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Save up to $700 on the Wacom Cintiq

Cyber Monday has been throwing out deals all day long, and there are still a few hours to go until it's all over. We've seen some huge reductions across Wacom's most popular tablets this weekend and this one is no exception. The massively popular Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 has had its price slashed by £238 , now on at only £1,100 at Amazon.

There have been some incredible deals in the US, too. A lot of them have sold out, but this deal more than makes up for it. You can currently save a whopping $700 on the Wacom Cintiq 22HD 21.5" Interactive Pen Display at Best Buy. That's a jaw-dropping 43% off.

Creatives love Wacom tablets. In fact, it's Wacom tablets that have been used to create some of the world's most exciting art and design. There's also normally a highly precise stylus included in the package (bonus!).

You can keep up to date with all the Wacom offers as they roll in by bookmarking our best Wacom Cyber Monday deals post. Wacom tablets are perfect for use with Adobe's creative apps (see our Adobe Cyber Monday deals post for more top CC offers, or there's an extra-special one at the bottom of this post). But for now, here's more on those excellent deals mentioned above.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 16: Was £1,338 now £1,100 at Amazon

UK Save £238: This popular Wacom tablet comes with a Wacom Pro Pen 2 stylus and replacement nibs.This 15.6-inch tablet is ideal for creating on the go. We gave it four-and-a-half stars in our Cintiq Pro 16 review.View Deal

Wacom Cintiq 22HD Interactive Pen Display Monitor: $1,699.95 $999.95 at Best Buy

US Save $700: This display monitor has a 21-inch screen LCD HD display and a super-fast 14 ms response time for a truly intuitive experience. It comes with an electronic input pen and even has a USB 2.0 port. And it's got 43% off. Win.



View Deal

See below for more top Wacom deals in your area.