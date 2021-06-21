The iPad Air just hit a record low price this Prime Day

We love the iPad Air. Honestly, it's a great all-round tablet, which is slick and easy to use (especially with the Apple Pencil). Plus, it's nice and lightweight and just looks gorgeous. So we were delighted to spot it at its lowest price ever this Prime Day over at Amazon – it's now down to just $519 – that's $79 off.

Over in the UK, there are some offers to be had too, so keep scrolling to find the iPad of your dreams, all wrapped up in a bow with a saving on top (okay, we lied about the bow).

If you want more iPad deals, then don't miss our dedicated Apple Prime Day roundup.

Apple iPad Air (2020): $599 $519 at Amazon

Save $79.01: This is a not-to-be-sniffed at deal on a brand-new 10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB iPad Air (available in a range of colours). This iPad Air boasts a super-fast A14 Bionic chip, and True Tone and P3 wide colour screen. And with 13 per cent off, it's hard to resist.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (2020): $749.00 $699 at B&H Photo

Save $50: This sky blue 256GB Apple iPad Air is on sale, complete with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution at 264 pixels per inch. Impressive, right? And with a significant saving, too.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (2020): £709 £616.99 at Amazon

Save £92: Amazon is offering a decent discount on this silver 10.9-inch 64GB iPad Air 2020, with Wi-Fi + Cellular. Its Liquid Retina display is stunning and there's almost £100 off. You're welcome.

View Deal

Looking for something different? Try our sister site T3's Prime Day roundup.

Read more: