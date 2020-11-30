Get $350 off a new iPad Pro with this unmissable Cyber Monday iPad deal

Cyber Monday is finally here, and some incredible Apple deals have emerged. Right now, you can save an enormous $350 on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro over at B&H Photo – now just $799. That's one of the biggest price drops we've ever seen on Apple's pro tablet – especially the huge 12.9-inch version, which is the biggest iPad screen available.

There are also some awesome deals on the brand new 2020 iPad Air, which was released as recently as last month. Check out these fantastic deals below, and don't miss our dedicated round ups of the best iPad Cyber Monday and Apple Cyber Monday deals available now. And for all the best savings in one place, our main Cyber Monday sales page has you covered.

iPad Cyber Monday deals: US

Best iPad Pro deal Apple iPad Pro (2018): $ 1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Save $350: Get a huge $350 off this 3rd gen, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage, a powerful A12X Fusion chip, Face ID, Wi-FI, 12 megapixel camera with 4K HD video, and up to 10 hours of battery life. DEAL ENDS 11.49pm (EST) 29 November

View Deal

Apple iPad (2019): $559 $479 at B&H Photo

Save $80: If a standard iPad is all the power you need, B&H Photo also has a great discount on this 10.2-inch, 2019 model with Wi-Fi and 128GB SSD.

View Deal

iPad Cyber Monday deals: UK

iPad Pro (2020): £769 £706.70 at Currys

Save £63: This is a huge saving on 2020's brand new iPad Pro, complete with LiDAR scanner for incredible AR experiences, and of course the inimitable ProMotion refresh rate. A steal at £706!

View Deal

Lowest price iPad Apple iPad Mini (2019): £399 £377 at Amazon

Save £22: The lowest price iPad Mini around, this amazing deal sees this quality tablet with Wi-Fi and 64GB SSD now for under £380! It might not be the latest version, but this 2019 model is still a powerhouse of a machine.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air (2020): £579 £559 at Amazon

Save £20: A modest saving, granted, but being that we weren't expecting to see any money off Apple's new iPad range, this is a very pleasant surprise. This model comes complete with a 10.9-inch screen, Wi-Fi and 64GB SSD in a beautiful shade of sky blue.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air (2020): £579 £559 at Currys

Save £20: You can also enjoy the same saving from Currys – and there's still some next-day stock available! This model comes in a gorgeous sky blue colour, with 64GB storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £1,069 £987.78 at Amazon

Save £81: Part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals is this cracking deal on a shiny new, 2020, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 256GB SSD. All yours right now for less than £1,000!



View Deal

Read more: