New iPad Pro 2021 could get killer new feature

Last year was, among other things, a bountiful year for iPad fans. From the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard to the surprisingly powerful iPad Air, you'd be forgiven for struggling to keep up with the torrent of tablets the company released in 2020. And if new leaks are to be believed, 2021 is set to continue the trend.

We've heard tell for a while that Apple is working on the first iPad to feature a Mini-LED display, and one Chinese tech site reports that the super-bright screen tech is due to arrive sooner rather than later. As many digital artists would no doubt attest, an LED iPad could be the ultimate digital canvas for the best iPad apps for designers.

Rumour has it the iPad Pro is first in line for an LED display (Image credit: Apple)

According to DigiTimes, Apple is expected to to launch a Mini-LED backlit iPad Pro "in first-quarter 2021" – and the report suggests the improved display will initially be reserved for the larger 12.9-inch model. DigiTimes suggests the new display could be produced by LED chip maker Epistar.

So, what's the benefit of Mini-LED? It's all about brightness and contrast – LED displays are much brighter, and can display far deeper blacks and richer whites. And not only do they look better, but they're also more power efficient and therefore easier on your battery.

Currently, the only Apple devices to feature super-bright LED displays are its iPhone 12 line-up (as well as previous 'Pro' iPhone models), and it'll be great news for creatives if the tech finally hits Apple's tablets. The iPad is already a brilliant digital canvas, but a bolder and brighter display can only be a good thing for designers (though not necessarily for your wallet if you upgraded last year).

Last year's iPad Air is already giving the Pro a run for its money (Image credit: Apple)

While the iPad Pro was updated as recently as last March, it makes sense for Apple to want to update its top-of-the-range tablet so quickly. The iPad Air, launched in September, is so powerful that we even wondered if it might make the 2020 iPad Pro irrelevant. A new LED display would certainly set the Pro apart from its supposedly mid-range sibling.

Whatever happens, it seems Apple isn't planning to let creatives catch a breath when it comes to releasing new gear. As well as the new iPad Pro, rumours are hotting up about the iPhone 13 as well as overdue updates to the company's wildly popular AirPods. And there's already no shortage of brilliant iPads to choose from – check out today's best deals below, and take a look at our Apple January Sales page for more unmissable offers.

