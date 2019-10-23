Snap up a cheeky iPad Pro deal ahead of Black Friday

In the run up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's not unusual for some amazing deals to appear. And that's just what's happened with this iPad Pro discount from Currys, which sees nearly to £100 slashed off the regular retail price. So if you want to grab a bargain device, don't miss this opportunity.

Meanwhile, if you're after more insider information about what to expect from this year's Black Friday event, be sure to bookmark our Apple Black Friday deals page for more tips and predictions.

As for the Currys' discount, this offer applies to the 2017 10.5-inch Space Grey iPad Pro. This model is compatible with the Apple Pencil and the deal comes with a smart keyboard folio for just £759 – that's a tasty £99.97 off compared to buying the iPad and folio separately. It may not be the most up-to-date iPad available, but it should still serve as a decent tool for working on the go.

Below you'll find more details about this amazing iPad Pro offers (see our iPad Black Friday roundup for more discounts).

