Learn how to design your own video games

Applying your design skills to the gaming industry is a lucrative option you may have not have previously considered. Job opportunities in the field are growing daily, and more and more qualified applicants are being scouted. This six-course bundle brings you everything you need to kick-start a gaming career.

All game designers must first learn the fundamentals of the industry to be successful. Starting from the basics and leading up to more technical skills, The Academy of Game Design Certification Bundle brings you six jam-packed courses to get you up to speed on everything game industry related.

From logos and character design to UI and animation, over 100 lessons will help familiarise you with the programs you need to learn to be successful in the industry.

Inkscape, an open-source vector graphics editor, is a great software companion in the world of gaming. Courses will teach you the ins and out of Inkscape and show you how to use it to create game logos that not only look stunning, but also generate sales.

You'll also learn how to develop parallax-ready game backgrounds, build remarkable 2D characters, design user interfaces for mobile, and so much more.

Tutorials in DragonBones, a 2D game animation platform, teach you how to design and animate a variety of characters. Tips and tricks are also included on how to work faster and create better-designed character assets.

Plenty of hands-on exercises will provide you with step-by-step instructions that allow you to try out what you learned. And with 24/7 access to the lessons you can keep coming back whenever you need to.

While a certification bundle is usually valued at $1,200, it's currently price-dropped to only $25 (that's 97% off). It's certainly a great way to kick-off your game design ambitions and gets you started on the next phase of your professional design career.

