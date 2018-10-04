Learn the essentials of UX and UI design

Behind every app you use is an elegant UX design. Though an app may seem simple, there are teams of experienced product designers that prototype, test, and execute in order to make it usable.

The UI & UX Design Bootcamp covers a range of topics that most UX and UI designers will face in the real world. You’ll learn how to build a UX strategy, create a project from start to finish, and how to interview users to analyse results. Additionally, you’ll learn how to rapidly prototype a stock market app and gain useful programming skills along the way.

For just $39, 96 per cent less than the list price, you’ll learn these useful skills and more, and be well on your well to becoming a professional UX designer.

Related articles: