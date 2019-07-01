Learn the tricks of the UX trade for $24

Want to learn the tricks of the trade where it comes to User Experience? If so, you'll need the Ultimate UI & UX Designer Bundle, and the good news is that it can be yours for just $24.

UX has been around for years, but it can definitely be tricky to learn. However, it pays better than graphic design and can be a super interesting field to dive into!

This course will teach you to understand a UX project, illuminate the difference between UI and UX, and show you the responsibilities of a typical UX designer. You'll also find out how to run user testing sessions and how to build user profiles and personas. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Get the Ultimate UI & UX Designer Bundle for only $24.

Related articles: