Learn to code for Android Oreo with this bundle

Google is always making upgrades to its mobile operating system Android. The latest version, Android Oreo, is available now and making its way to devices all over the world. You can learn to build for the increasingly popular platform by grabbing the the Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle. It's on sale now for just $34 (approx. £25)!

Android has the biggest install base of any mobile OS. That’s a lot of people waiting to get download your apps. Now you just have to build them. You'll learn how to do just that with the Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle – an in-depth look at the latest version of Android and the essential programming language that makes building apps easy. Kotlin has become the standard for many Android developers, and this bundle of more than 105 hours of lessons is the perfect collection to help you get up to speed.

The Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle usually retails for $795, but you can get it on sale for just $34 (approx. £25). That’s a savings of 95% off the retail price for a deep-dive into Android Oreo, so grab this deal today!

