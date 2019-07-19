Learn UI design for mobile apps with this masterclass

Got an amazing idea for an app? Turn your idea into reality with Mobile Design Master Class: Learn UI/UX & Start Your Freelancing Career. You can get it for just $12.99.

An idea for an app is a great place to start, but you have to also know how to create a great-looking app that's also easy to use. And this means that you have to develop skills revolving around UI/UX design.

This course features quizzes, assignments, and lots of helpful lessons that teach you how to build beautiful apps from scratch which your users will love. The course mainly focuses on iOS 8 Mobile App Design, but the skills you pick up here can easily be applied to all iOS, Android, and Windows platforms.

Mobile Design Master Class: Learn UI/UX & Start Your Freelancing Career is yours for only $12.99 -- that's 93% off the regular price!

Related articles: