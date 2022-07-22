There's £200 off my favourite gaming laptop right now

As someone interested in both game development and looking to get into PC gaming, finding a laptop to suit me with the capabilities to effortlessly do both was no easy feat. However, the Lenovo Legion 5 ticked all my boxes and more. Luckily for you, we've found a deal over at Currys with a fantastic saving of £200 off the original price. (opens in new tab)



Originally retailing at £1,099.99, the Lenovo Legion 5 has now dropped to £899 which offers you this fantastic beast of a machine at a great discount. Not only is Currys offering you a saving of £200 to the laptop itself, they are also offering free next day delivery if you order online by using the code FNDDGAMING at checkout!

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop £1,099.00 £899 (opens in new tab)

Save £200: With its high-end specs and stunning 15.6-inch display, the Lenovo Legion 5 is perfect for PC gamers, digital art students and creatives. Use the code FNDDGAMING to get free delivery.

So what makes this machine so great? I have been using my Lenovo Legion 5 for the past year now and it's ability to keep my workflow consistently easy and streamlined never ceases to impress me. Which makes it pretty obvious why the Legion 5 series earned itself a place on our guide to the best laptops for gaming. Personally, I like to use it for many creative endeavours but my main areas of expertise lie in 3D game art, digital art and video editing.



With its 8gb of RAM and powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor, the Legion 5 easily runs all of these apps both individually and all at once when I'm hopping between them. It easily handles development programmes such as Unreal Engine, Blender and Maya as well as other high-end software like the Adobe suite. Want to learn more about becoming a digital artist yourself? Why not check out our guide to the best drawing tablets for animation and how to paint with Photoshop.

Related articles: