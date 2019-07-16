Listen up! Sennheiser headphones have crashed in price

Amazon Prime Day is winding down, but there's still time to grab some of the best Prime Day deals. And if you're after a massive saving on headphones, this Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 over-ear wireless headphones deal will be music to your ears. That's because Amazon has slashed its price by 54%.

These Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 over-ear wireless headphones come in a sleek and stylish black, and use Bluetooth technology to give you wireless freedom. And thanks to NoiseGard hybrid active noise cancellation, you can listen to your music, podcasts or audiobooks without any disturbance.

Sennheiser wireless headphones: £379.99 £175 @ Amazon

Save £204.99: With a battery life of 22 hours, noise cancelling technology, superior audio quality and two-built in microphones, it's no wonder these headphones are a popular choice.

DEAL EXPIRES: 16 July 11.59pm

As is the case with all Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to claim this bargain. The good news is that it's free and easy to sign up. And if you decide to close your subscription before the first fee kicks in, you're completely free to do so.

So if you like the look of these headphones, you can click by then close your Prime account immediately. Alternatively, you can of course stay signed up to enjoy that sweet Prime service all year round.

If you're after other deals on Sennheiser headphones, check out the ones we've listed below.

