iPad Cyber Monday deals live blog: unbeatable iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air price drops
All the best Apple tablet deals available now.
The iPad Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, and we're pleased to report there are some excellent savings to be made on Apple's super popular tablet. From the bog standard iPad and iPad mini, to the iPad Air and more high-end iPad Pro, we'll share every great deal we can find right here.
Over the past 48 hours, we've noticed a bit of a theme when it comes to iPads, and the iPad Cyber Monday deals are likely to follow suit. And that, in short, is the best deals sell out really, really quickly. So if you've got a model or budget in mind, and the device comes up, we'd suggest snapping one up before they all go.
It's fair to say we're well versed in iPad deals here at CB – we know a good one when we see one. So we're doing all the hard work for you and listing them all right here. Directly below you'll find a list of the best offers, plus links to the retailers who have the top offers.
iPad Cyber Monday deals: US
- Adorama: Good availability on all iPad models, modest discounts
- Amazon: $100 off 2021 12-9-inch iPad Pro
- Best Buy: Trade in your old iPad for money off a new model
- B&H Photo: Get $50 off the new 2021 11-inch iPad Pro
- Walmart: No current iPad discounts, but deals on Apple Pencil 1 & 2
iPad Cyber Monday deals: UK
- Amazon: Get £50 off 2021 11-inch iPad Pro models
- AO: Save up to £280 when you trade in an old tablet
- Currys: Good stock across the range, plus £50 off 2021 11-inch iPad Pro
- John Lewis: Up to £150 off 2021 iPad Pro when you trade in
- Laptops Direct: Get £210 off 2020 11-inch iPad Pro, plus more iPad deals
- Very: Up to £70 off select iPad models
Ok, let's get to why you're actually here. iPads. One of the most popular iPad Cyber Monday deals running right now in the US is this almost $100 saving on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, taking the price down to $1,299.99.
It's not hard to see why this is a popular deal. The 2021 iPad Pro is not only a thing of beauty, it's an absolute powerhouse to boot. And the fact that it's such a new device makes the fact that it has any kind of discount all the more exciting.
Ok, so we realise this isn't an actual iPad deal. You know, the point of this article. But, bare with us.
If you're looking to buy a new iPad, you're almost certainly going to want an Apple Pencil, and finding a deal on the Apple stylus is much like finding a pot of gold at the rainbow. So we wanted to highlight this Walmart deal asap. Right now you can get $20 off the Apple Pencil Generation 2 – now just $99. There's also $20 off the Apple Pencil Generation 1 as well, taking it down to just $79.
Not sure which Pencil is compatible with which machine? Take a look at our Apple Pencil vs Apple Pencil 2 article, which has all the details.
Hello! And welcome to our iPad Cyber Monday live blog. If the last 48 hours has shown us anything, it's that Apple's tablet is popular as ever. And the best deals sell out super-fast.
So if you're on the hunt for a new iPad, make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it live with all the best iPad Cyber Monday deals as they land. So far we've seen some incredible deals, including various discounts on the brand new 2021 iPad Pro models. But they are short lasting, so if that's the one you've been waiting for, don't delay when the deals come up.
The good news is, as Cyber Monday rapidly approaches, the iPad deals appear to be picking up again. So stay tuned for all the best iPad savings Cyber Monday 2021 has to offer.
