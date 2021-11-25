Nintendo Switch Black Friday live blog: the best Switch deals available now

Refresh

Did you know that Dell sells Nintendo Switch games? We'll admit this came as a surprise to us. And before you get too excited, no, they're not really that cheap.

Walmart has some decent offers on Switch games, including Lego The Incredibles for $15 (no, we didn't know that was a thing, either) and Just Dance for $24.99.

Did we mention we have a Switch hub dedicated to all the best hubs? It's right here and it's full of top Nintendo Switch offers.

So, you might have noticed it's not actually that easy to find decent deals on the Switch. That's why we're here to help you out. In the UK? You might want to check out this deal on the Switch that gets you Just Dance and Mario Kart thrown into the bargain - all for £284.99 at Amazon.



Deals in the US are even harder to find. We're seeing the Switch Lite at $199.99 at Best Buy. Which isn't really a deal to be honest, but it's the best price we've found.

Ever wished you could save $0.10 on a Nintendo Switch? Well now you can, thanks to this unbelievable, incredible, amazing and superb deal from Newegg. Better deals are incoming (we hope).