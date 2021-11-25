Live
Nintendo Switch Black Friday live blog: the best Switch deals available now
By Daniel Piper
The Nintendo Switch has been topping wish lists for over four years, and there's no better time to buy one than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We've already seen some brilliant deals on the Switch and Switch Lite, and have no doubt more are set to arrive over the next few days.
Here, we'll be tracking every Nintendo Switch deal that comes in over Black Friday, so you don't have to. To keep up with the deals, scroll down and check out the live feed – and you'll find the highlights just below. And if you're looking for every Black Friday deal in one place, check out our main Black Friday deals page.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: US
- Best Buy: Save $70 on a top Nintendo Switch (Neon) bundle
- Newegg: Get a Nintendo Switch OLED for $510
- Amazon: Save up to 50% on selected digital games:
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: UK
Did you know that Dell sells Nintendo Switch games? We'll admit this came as a surprise to us. And before you get too excited, no, they're not really that cheap.
Walmart has some decent offers on Switch games, including Lego The Incredibles for $15 (no, we didn't know that was a thing, either) and Just Dance for $24.99.
Did we mention we have a Switch hub dedicated to all the best hubs? It's right here and it's full of top Nintendo Switch offers.
So, you might have noticed it's not actually that easy to find decent deals on the Switch. That's why we're here to help you out.
In the UK? You might want to check out this deal on the Switch that gets you Just Dance and Mario Kart thrown into the bargain - all for £284.99 at Amazon.
Deals in the US are even harder to find. We're seeing the Switch Lite at $199.99 at Best Buy. Which isn't really a deal to be honest, but it's the best price we've found.
Ever wished you could save $0.10 on a Nintendo Switch? Well now you can, thanks to this unbelievable, incredible, amazing and superb deal from Newegg. Better deals are incoming (we hope).
Hello and welcome to our Nintendo Switch deals live blog! We'll be sharing every Nintendo Switch deal we can find here, so be sure to keep checking back.
Black Friday moves in mysterious ways – you never know when a great deal is around the corner, or when a great deal is about to disappear from the face of the internet.
To kick things off, the best deal we've seen so far is the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months Nintendo Switch Online bundle for $299 at Best Buy in the US, and £259 in the UK Nintendo store. This is the cost of the console alone, so you're basically getting the extras for free. Nice.
