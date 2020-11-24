Brand new M1 MacBook Pro gets an astonishing Black Friday price cut!

We didn't expect to see any savings on Apple's just released MacBook Pro – the super, super fast one with the all-important M1 chip this Black Friday – but then again, we didn't expect to be most things in 2020 to happen...

In this case, we're certainly not complaining, as Amazon is the first retailer to cut the price of the brand new MacBook Pro with M1 chip from £1,299 to £1,249. With £49 off, it's certainly not the biggest discount we'll see on a MacBook this Black Friday, but it just might be one of the most exciting.

The early reviews on this M1 MacBook Pro are very, very good indeed. The bespoke new M1 chip means that this already capable machine has taken a leap forward in terms of performance. And as it's a MacBook Pro, it looks fantastic too. Plus, those gorgeous graphics are now five times faster – ideal for working with graphics-heavy creative apps.

Brand new M1 MacBook on sale! MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,249 at Amazon

Save £49: If you've been eyeing up this very tempting new MacBook Pro then now is the time to click 'add to basket'. There's £49 off this 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model, and we expect them to sell out fast!

If that's not quite what you're after, or you're holding out for even more money off Apple's latest machine (we wouldn't hold your breath), then see our MacBook Black Friday and Apple Black Friday roundups, where we've curated the best deals available right now.

