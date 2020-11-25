Get a half price magazine subscription this Black Friday

If you're stuck for inspiration, then we've got a deal that could change all that. There's currently 50% off print subscriptions at Magazines Direct, which means you could get a subscription to our creative titles, ImagineFX and 3D World for half the normal price! The best bit? It doesn't matter where you are in the world, you can take advantage of this deal.

As well as saving you money on ImagineFX and 3D World, this deal also applies to over 70 more titles, including Digital Camera, How It Works and T3.

Subscribe to ImagineFX magazine: £11.35 | $24.35 | €18.65 per quarter at Magazines Direct

Save 50%: ImagineFX is the leading title for digital artists. Its 13 issues per year offer exclusive inspiration, advice and interviews with some of the world's leading artists, and as a subscriber, you'll get access to every single issue, direct to your door or device! Deal ends 10am (GMT) 1 DecemberView Deal

Subscribe to 3D World magazine: £11.35 | $24.35 | €18.65 per quarter at Magazines Direct

Save 50%: 3D World is an unmissable magazine for CG artists, or anyone interested in the world of VFX. It offers unrivalled behind-the-scenes access into the making of films, plus top tips and in-depth tutorials. Don't miss out, subscribe today! Deal ends 10am (GMT) 1 DecemberView Deal

This offer lasts throughout Black Friday week, until 10am (GMT) 1 December. For more savings throughout Black Friday, see our Cyber Monday sales and Apple Black Friday posts.

Read more: