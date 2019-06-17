Make pro quality videos with this bundle

Whether you're an aspiring filmmaker, a marketing manager, an entrepreneur, or a blogger, you'll likely find that knowing how to edit videos can really come in handy. And with a lifetime subscription to Moovly Video Maker, editing any video becomes super easy.

With this user-friendly tool you can edit your footage to look professional. This is thanks to a bunch if handy tools, including cool transitions, interesting effects, and a whole lot more.

And with a drag-and-drop video builder, the whole process is foolproof. What’s more, you'll get unlimited storage space, which means you can store as much footage as your project requires.

As if all this wasn't good enough, you can now save 86 per cent on a lifetime subscription. This means the Moovly Video Maker can be yours for just $199.

