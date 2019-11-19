Master a new skill with these handy learning bundles

As designers, there's always room to learn new skills and techniques. Right now you can add another string to your creative bow without breaking the bank thanks to this special offer on design bundles. These three design bundles will take your creative techniques to greater heights, all at an additional 15% off already reduced prices.

Looking for more top savings on creative kit? Right now there's a great Adobe Black Friday deal on Creative Cloud subscriptions. Alternatively, check out our guide to the best Surface Pro explore our guide to the biggest Surface Pro Black Friday offers.

01. Explore animation

(Image credit: Asana)

It's no secret that motion is quickly becoming a vital medium in the digital realm. Viddyoze is an easy-to-use, animated video cloud-based platform that will add some extra oomph to your projects. With a vast selection of templates designed by a dedicated team of professionals, the Viddyoze Animation Templates: Lifetime Subscription will allow you to customise your animations to reflect your brand in minutes. The best part? Zero experience is needed, making this tool stress-free and handy for last-minute projects.

MSRP: $2,000 / Sale Price: $89 (95% OFF)

Take an additional 15% off with code BFSAVE15: Buy Now: $75.65

02. Tackle typography

(Image credit: Asana)

Are you spending enough time crafting your copy's look and feel in your design projects? Typography is a lot more than just text. In this six-hour Typography From A to Z masterclass, you'll explore the philosophy behind typography, learn proper font classifications, examine how fonts impact a message, and so much more. The lifetime subscription is catered to all levels, allowing you to come back and get inspired no matter the size of the project, and will allow you to bring a new element into your designs.

MSRP: $119 / Sale Price: $26 (78% OFF)

Take an additional 15% off with code BFSAVE15: Buy Now: $22.10

03. Improve your lighting

(Image credit: Asana)

For 3D artists, being able to create believable lighting is a vital skill. Learn Photorealistic Lighting & Editing professional photo lighting bundle will help you edit with ease. With 16 lessons and eight hours of content, you'll learn how to create photorealistic edits and master techniques such as how to light an interior daylight scene with V-Ray and 3Ds Max, and how to tweak shaders realistically and beautifully.

You'll learn the methodologies that are widely implemented by award-winning visualisation companies and famous film studios worldwide and soon be able to implement them into your work.

MSRP: $600 / Sale Price: $19 (96% OFF)

Take an additional 15% off with code BFSAVE15 : Buy Now: $16.15

*Prices subject to change

Read more: