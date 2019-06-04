Learn JavaScript with this online training

As the most popular programming language in the world, JavaScript is a must-learn for anyone who wants to become a web developer. And with JavaScript Master Class, you'll be able to pick up the foundations of this essential skill in a beginner-friendly way.

The in-depth training offers 70 hands-on exercises and 299 lectures that will introduce you to real-world programming problems and their solutions. You'll start off with JavaScript fundamentals and gradually move on to more advanced topics until you're ready to become a front-end, back-end or full-stack developer. And then you can check out our round-up of the best web hosting services to get your designs online.

If all that wasn't enough to tempt you, the JavaScript Master Class is currently a steal at just $10.99 – that's a whopping 89% off the retail price. So what are you waiting for? Sign up the JavaScript Master Class today!

