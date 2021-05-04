Save up to 20% on LEGO Star Wars this May the Fourth!

It's May 4th! A big deal in the Star Wars universe for obvious reasons (May the Fourth be... you get it), there are some brilliant Star Wars Lego deals around today. Lego itself has an epic event including offers such as new and updated models (like the return of R2-D2, for example), double points for VIP members and a free Imperial Shuttle (in-store only). Oh, and a pretty awesome sweepstake competition, too.

And there are brilliant discounts over at Amazon, where you'll find deals across the Lego Star Wars range, including this offer on a Baby Yoda model – down 20 per cent to just £56 in the UK. And in the US, you'll save $20 on this Attack of the Clones Yoda model, down to $79.99 at Amazon.

If these aren't quite right (you might want something less Yoda-y) there are more deals at a range of price points – just see below for details! Crazy about Space but not so much the Wars? Check out our selection of the best LEGO space sets for both adults and kids.

Join LEGO for its May the Fourth event and get new and updated models, double points, free goodies and a competition.

R2-D2: £179.99/$199.99 at LEGO

This brand-new, super-impressive model has landed just in time for May 4th, and it should be at the top of your wish list. It has extendable hatches, retractable legs and a rotating head (among other features). Check out Lego's website for other celebratory offers.View Deal

LEGO Star Wars deals: US

Attack of The Clones Yoda: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20: Build Yoda out of this 1,771-piece set and create something really spectacular. Standing at over 41cm tall, it's a great challenge for all over 12 years old, and the posable parts will amuse you too.View Deal

A New Hope Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save 20%: This iconic Star Wars toy includes three minifigures (including CP-30!) and is amazingly detailed (including a trunk for Luke's macrobinoculars). Perfect for anyone over seven years old, it will spark creative play and imagination.View Deal

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet: $59.99 $51.99 at Amazon

Save 13%: Save on this homage to one of the most fearsome bounty hunters in the universe. It's beautifully constructed so would be an awesome gift. Also discounted is the companion Stormtrooper helmet build-and-display model, down 14 per cent to $51.77.View Deal

Lego Star Wars: UK

Baby Yoda Figure: £69.99 £55.97 at Amazon

Save £14: Get 20 per cent off this adorable Baby Yoda figure. With a posable head, mouth and ears, you can create a range of loveable expressions. It also comes with a minifigure and gearshift knob from the Razer Crest spaceship! View Deal

Star Wars AT-AT Walker Toy 40th Anniversary Set: £139.99 £111.99 at Amazon

Save £28: This celebratory set is truly special and has 20 per cent off right now. Features include posable legs and head with an opening cockpit for the six minifigures – and spring loaded shooters. View Deal

Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Toy: £34.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £5: This set is packed with features including an opening cockpit, spring-loaded shooters and two characters. It's a brilliant set for kids and adults alike – now under £30.View Deal

