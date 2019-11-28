MEGA Black Friday deal: This Sony A7 camera is ridiculously cheap

This unbelievable Black Friday deal sees the price of Sony’s original A7 III camera (body only) cut by a staggering $368! Usually retailing for $1,998, you can currently get hold of the Sony A7 III for just $1,629.99 – that's the lowest price we've seen on this quality mirrorless camera.

Sony's A7 camera range have become hugely sought-after in recent years, with the A7 III being one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market. Suitable for a variety of professional photo and video situations, the Sony A7 III boasts a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, BIONZ X image processing engine to realise an impressive 10 fps continuous shooting rate and improved autofocus. The A7 III also utilises a 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilisation system, which helps to reduce the appearance of camera shake by up to 5 stops.

In short, the impressive Sony A7 III camera will help you craft beautiful-looking photos. But if you're looking, in particular, to shoot things at speed (wildlife, cars, sporting events etc) you'll be hard pushed to find a better combination of quality and value for money right now.

