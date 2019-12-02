Microsoft Cyber Monday deals: last chance to save BIG

Microsoft Cyber Monday deals have launched. And there are savings right now that are even bigger than those we saw on Friday in the Microsoft store, and other retailers have also slashed their prices for the special event.

Some of the best Microsoft Cyber Monday deals we've seen include great Xbox discounts (you can save up to $150 on Xbox in the US, and up to £150 on Xbox in the UK) and a there's a significant price drop on the new Surface Laptop 3. We've found the very best Microsoft Cyber Monday deals from all retailers and we've added them to this page to make it super-easy for you to get the best price.

2019 has been a huge year for Microsoft in terms of hardware releases. The Fall hardware event brought us a number of new Surface products – with the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X of particularly interest for designers. Unexpectedly, we've seen a few huge price drops on the new products, including this epic $360 discount on the Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy We've also seen some brilliant Microsoft Cyber Monday deals on the slightly older (but still very good) Surface Pro 6 – you'll find the best ones below.

Bear in mind that the very cheapest Microsoft Cyber Monday deals won't last for long. But there are new ones popping up all the time, so if you miss out on a good saving don't despair. Bookmark this page and keep checking back to make sure you see all the best Microsoft Cyber Monday deals as soon as they drop. (You'll find our general guide to best Cyber Monday deals elsewhere on the site.)

Top 7 Microsoft Cyber Monday deals right now

Surface Pro offers

Microsoft Cyber Monday: US Surface Pro offers

Surface Pro 7 | i5 | 8GB | 128GB SSD | Type cover: $1,029 $799 at Microsoft Store

Save $230: Microsoft has welcomed Cyber Monday a day early, and this is one of the standout offers. This Platinum Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover bundle is powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | Type Cover bundle: $1,329 $999 on the Microsoft Store

$330 off: Another cracking Microsoft Cyber Monday promotion sees this new Surface Pro knocked down by more than $300, and you get a type cover bundled in so you can easily use it as a laptop.

Surface Pro 6 | i7 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: $1,499 $1,049 at Best Buy

$450 off: Pick up a high-spec Surface Pro 6 for a bargain price in this Microsoft Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy. The screen tech is exactly the same as you'll find in the newer Surface Pro 7, and this one packs in an i7 processor, 8GB RAM and A 256GB Solid State Drive.

Surface Pro 7 | i3 | 4GB RAM | 128GB SSD | + Black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360: One of the best Microsoft Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far overall sees a brand new Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover reduced by over $260! This model comes with 4GB memory, a 128GB SSD and type cover thrown in.

Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover and Office 365: $1,067.99 $799.99 at Walmart

Save $268: If you're not bothered about the latest Surface Pro 6 device, this incredible Pro 6 deal is worth a look. A bundle deal consisting of Type Cover and Office 365 for a year, you can currently save over $250 on the lot!



Surface Pro 6 | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: $899 $698 at Walmart

Selling fast! The Surface Pro 6 has become a massively popular device among the creative community. All the power of Windows 10 in this portable device makes it a highly capable, not to mention stylish machine. And right now you can get your hands on one for less than $700 – hurry though, it's nearly sold out.

Microsoft Cyber Monday: UK Surface Pro offers

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: £919 £749 at John Lewis

Save £170: We haven't seen so many big discounts on Surface Pros in the UK, but this is a great Cyber Monday deal at John Lewis. Pick up this high-spec model for around £750. And you get John Lewis' usual 2-year guarantee.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: £899 £809 at AO.com

Save £90 + £50 at checkout: The UK is not being as forthcoming with discounts on the new Microsoft Surface Pro 7, but if you have your heart set on one, AO.com has shaved £90 off the usual price. Plus, an added discount is currently running, use code BFLAPTOP50 for an extra £50 off at the checkout.

There's are two new Surface Pros in town: the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro X. In terms of Microsoft Cyber Monday deals, this means we're seeing some great offers on the Pro 6. Interestingly, you can also snap up some pretty awesome savings on the brand new Surface Pro 7 (in the US in particular).

Read our Surface Pro 6 review, or check out our Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Pro 6 comparison for more information. Alternatively, explore our dedicated guide to the best Surface Pro Cyber Monday deals.

Surface Book deals

Microsoft Cyber Monday: Surface Book deals

Surface Book 2 | 13.5" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: $1,500 $1,299 at Walmart

Save $200 – selling fast! Walmart has knocked a not-bad $200 off the Surface Book 2 for Black Friday this year. This touchscreen 2-in-1 tablet boasts a battery life of up to 17 hours.

Surface Book 2 | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB: £1,149 £919 at Microsoft

Save £230: With up to 17 hours of battery life and a hi-res touchscreen, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a great choice for creatives. Snap up this model for under a grand in the Microsoft Store.

Surface Book 2 13.5" | i7 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD: £2,999 £2,189 at Amazon

Save £810: It's still a hefty price tag, but there's a massive saving on this 2-in-1 laptop/tablet, which has a whopping 1TB SSD. This 13.5-inch model comes with an i7 Intel Core, and has up to 17 hours of battery life. Amazon has dropped the price even further for Cyber Monday – it's now off.

In 2018 there were plenty of big discounts on the Surface Book 2, Microsoft's powerful laptop. There's a lot to recommend this device – take a look at our Surface Book 2 review for our thoughts (we awarded it 4.5 stars). So far, there's no news as to when the Surface Book 3 will appear; it wasn't included in the Fall Hardware Event at the start of October.

In our original Surface Book review we awarded the device 5 stars, so if you don't mind an older model it might be worth keeping an eye out for any hot deals on that model too.

Surface laptop deals

Microsoft Cyber Monday: Surface laptop deals

Surface Laptop 3: Up to $300 off at Microsoft

Save big on the very latest Surface Laptop models in this unexpected Microsoft Cyber Monday deal. Choose from a 13.5 or 15-inch option, and build the bundle that suits you.

Surface Laptop 3: Save up to £250 at Microsoft

We didn't really see any Surface Laptop deals on Black Friday, but Microsoft has come through in its Cyber Monday sale. Pick up this new-model laptop with up for £250 off right now. Prices start at £829.

Surface Laptop 2 | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB: $999 $811 at Amazon

Save $188: Amazon has dropped the price of this Surface Laptop 2 by around 20% this Black Friday. The specs are on the lower end of what you can buy, but there are also savings on different models with more power and storage.

Surface Laptop 2 | i7 | 16GB RAM | 1TB: $2,699 $2,169 at Amazon

$530 off: This Surface Laptop 2 model comes with some serious specs, and usually that would come with a massive price tag. You've missed the biggest deal on this (that ran on Black Friday itself), but there's still a hefty Microsoft Cyber Monday discount on offer.



The Surface Laptop 3 was unveiled at Microsoft's Fall Hardware event in early October, and was released on 22 October (see how it compares to the MacBook Air here). This means the Laptop 2 will likely be in line for some hot deals come late November.

Are we likely to see any Microsoft Black Friday deals on the new Laptop 3? Well, usually we'd say no. However, we saw some unexpected Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday discounts (and of course Microsoft Black Friday deals too) on the then-new Laptop 2 last year, so who knows?

TechRadar awarded the Surface Laptop 2 a nearly-perfect four and a half stars, saying "it ultimately achieves the most pure Windows 10 experience on a laptop" (read the review). See the best prices on the Laptop 2 right now in the widget below, or read on for the top deals from 2019.

Xbox deals

Microsoft Cyber Monday: Xbox deals

Games consoles traditionally get some mega discounts over Black Friday, and in 2018 Microsoft's Xbox One S and Xbox One X got some big price drops.

We saw a lot of bundle deals, with Microsoft games consoles being packaged in with games from Playerunknown's Battlegrounds to Fallout 76 and Minecraft at a range of retailers. If it's a game you actually want, these can be great buys – if not you're looking at a whole lot of false economy.

In 2018 we also saw a couple of great console-only deals on the Xbox One X in the US, both in the run-up to the event (from Walmart) and on the day itself (from Amazon).

While we predict the best bargains will be appearing on Black Friday itself (and some deals to be had on Cyber Monday, there were bundles cropping up in early Black Friday offers last year, so keep your eyes peeled. The widget below pulls in the best current prices in your territory, including any offers.

Xbox One S all-digital edition: From $249 $149 at Microsoft

Save up to $100: This XBox One S waves goodbye to physical discs. Instead, it uses digital versions, with cloud backup and storage. The console itself – along with a wireless controller, and digital versions of Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale – has been knocked down by $100. You can also make savings on controllers, charging stands and Xbox Live Gold membership if you choose to build a bundle.



Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB + PUBG bundle: $299 $199 at Walmart

Save $100: Pick up an XBox One S bundled with the hugely popular Playerunknown's Battlegrounds with a third off the usual price in this bargain Microsoft Cyber Monday deal. Head to Walmart for this saving.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB | 3 game bundle: $249 $149 at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox One X | 1TB | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order : $499 $349 at Walmart

Microsoft Office deals

Microsoft Office Black Friday deals

Microsoft Office has never been cheap, but we do usually see some Microsoft Black Friday and Microsoft Cyber Monday Office deals to take the sting out of shelling out for Word, Excel and the like. Right now, there's a great offer on the Microsoft Store you can take advantage of:

Microsoft Office Home & Student: $149.99 $99.99 at Microsoft

33% off: This Home & Student collection includes 2019 version of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. It's a one-time purchase, works with PC or Mac, and is intended for home use. Get a third off right now.

The widget below will pull in the best current prices (including any offers), or read on for the best deals of last year.

Surface Go deals

Microsoft Black Friday: Surface Go deals

The Surface Go, Microsoft's reasonably priced 10-inch tablet also got some good discounts last year over Cyber Monday/Black Friday. Take a look at our sister site TechRadar's review for more on this device.

Microsoft Surface Go 10": 4GB RAM | 64GB SSD: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Go 10": 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: £509.99 £399 at Amazon

Browse the best current prices in your territory using the widget below.

How to get the best Cyber Monday Microsoft deals

To start with, bookmark this page. We'll be updating this article with all the best Black Friday Microsoft 2019 deals and Cyber Monday Microsoft deals as soon as we hear about them, so make sure you check back. As well as the Microsoft Store itself, other major retailers are in on the action with some strong offers of their own.

And while there'll undoubtedly be plenty of action on Cyber Monday, those aren't the only days you'll be able to snag a deal. We've seen eager retailers rolling out their deals earlier and earlier each year. In 2018, there were competitive deals appearing from early November.

To make the most of the offers, it's worth checking for add-ons or gift cards that will make your deal even better. It's also worth considering refurbished models.

The very best Black Friday Microsoft deals won't stick around forever (many will sell out on the day). If you're reading this post that means you're already ahead of the game – make the most of the run-up period to figure out which Microsoft products are right for you, so you know what to look out for and don't end up panic-buying the wrong thing.

Microsoft Cyber Monday offers: Insights from 2018

The range everyone's interested in right now is Microsoft Surface, and retailers have been happy to oblige with impressive surface deals at various sales events. Last year's Microsoft Black Friday and Microsoft Cyber Monday saw particularly impressive offers on the Surface Pro 6 (see above) and Surface Laptop 2.

Microsoft's Fall Hardware Event on 2 Oct brought with it some exciting hardware news. The tech giant announced several product updates in the Surface range: the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X (we're still waiting on the Surface Book 3, however). There were also some interesting additions, in the form of dual-screen tablet Surface Neo, foldable phone Surface Duo and true wireless Surface Earbuds.

All this is likely to shake things up in terms of this year's Microsoft Black Friday deals. While big deals on new releases are unlikely (although not impossible), older versions of newly updated kit is ripe for discounts as retailers seek to shift stock. Read on for more of our predictions of what's to come.

