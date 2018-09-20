The best Nikon D5600 deals in 2018: take better photos with this top beginner DSLR

There are some fantastic Nikon D5600 deals to be found right now. One of the best cameras a beginner can invest in, the Nikon D5600 is a feature-rich and extremely capable entry-level DSLR – and it does a little bit more than the D3400, so it'll grow with you as your photography skills improve. Here are the lowest Nikon D5600 prices out there right now...

The best Nikon D5600 deals

This is most comprehensive entry-level DSLR camera you can get

Sensor: DX-format CMOS (Expeed 4) | Autofocus: Yes | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5.1fps | Movies: Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 60, 50, 30, 25 or 24p | User level: Beginner

Excellent images for the price

Intuitive interactive screen

SnapBridge process could be smoother

These days, entry-level DSLR cameras are incredibly user-friendly. Indeed, the Nikon D5600 could be considered close to enthusiast level, given its excellent image quality and extra features. With a 39-point autofocus system and 24.2 megapixels, image quality is high – and even more so when you consider it's nowhere near four-figure territory in terms of pricing.

The stand-out feature of the Nikon D5600 is its intuitive vari-angle touchscreen. We’re simply not used to seeing them on cameras around this price. Not that we’re complaining: the adjustable screen angles make shooting in various conditions and positions much easier. Budding photographers will also appreciate being able to tap the area of the screen where they’d like images to focus, too.

Nikon’s SnapBridge feature is a handy (if not always particularly smooth) process where you can transfer images directly to your phone or tablet via a Bluetooth connection. From there, you’re free to upload your images to social media, cloud storage and so on without having to get the laptop out and dig out your USB cable.

With images this good and an incredibly helpful touchscreen, this really is a fantastic value DSLR camera. You'll find more of the latest deals and the lowest Nikon D5600 prices below.

