Produce flawless photos with this powerful editing software

Whether you're a seasoned photographer, or just starting on your photography journey, there's a big chance that your images look different on the computer screen to real life. Cue HDR technology. HDR Projects 7 Professional: Photo Editing Software has everything you need get the best out of your photos, and for only $39.99.

Voted one of the top HDR (high-dynamic range) software bundles in 2020 by CaptainKimo.com, this 7th edition jam-packed editing software brings you colour correcting techniques used by some of the most talented photographers in the industry. Want more image-editing options? These are the best alternatives to Photoshop around right now, and here are the best laptops for photo editing in 2020.

The software will do all the work

No matter your level of expertise, you'll gain access to valuable tools and the ability to load your images into the quality-enhancing HDR project interface. The program will do all the work and help you achieve correctly exposed images with remarkable contrast and detail. You'll gain access to over 100 image suggestions to find the one you like best for your project, and you'll learn to align your image according to the subject type. You'll also be exposed to colour-exact tone mapping for bright and realistic colour, digital colour filters, optimal image lighting, retina tone mapping, and so much more. Be on your way to bringing out brilliant highlights and a more extensive range of colour details to your photos, all with just a few steps in post-production.

Lifetime access to the software allows you to come back and edit each image, or set of images, whenever a new photo or project comes up – and can even be accessed on up to two devices at a time. Compatible with both Mac and Window systems, you'll be able to use the HDR Projects 7 Professional: Photo Editing software as a standalone version or with the creative software apps Adobe Lightroom Classic and Photoshop. With powerful 4k support to the program interface and updates to the software included, you'll gain access to the latest versions. You could start saving valuable time and energy flawlessly transforming your photos.

While the HDR Projects 7 Professional: Photo Editing Software is typically valued at $100, you can currently edit your photos like a pro for only $39.99 (that's 59 per cent off). Get started on producing high-quality final images with your photo collections and showcase your best creative work yet.

Read more: