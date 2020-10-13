Prime Day camera deals: This Canon EOS 2000 DSLR camera is ridiculously cheap

The Prime Day camera deals have begun, and goodness are there some amazing offers to be had. As of right now, the Canon EOS 2000 DSLR camera price has dropped to just £319.99 – that's the lowest price this year.

And that's not all, the Prime Day camera deals are coming in thick and fast, so no matter what type of camera you're after, there's a discount here for you. If you need a bit of help deciding what model to buy, our guide to the best cameras and the best cameras for beginners can help.

Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these incredible Prime Day camera offers.

Prime Day camera deals: US

Polaroid Originals Onestep 2 VF: $99.99 $69.23 at Amazon

Save $30: If you're struggling for ideas for a Christmas present, this brilliant Polaroid camera in festive red could be just the solution. And right now it's a steal at under $70.

View Deal

Canon PowerShot G7X: $629 $499 at Amazon

Save $130: Don't be fooled by this pocket-sized Canon camera. Small but mighty, it features a large one inch, 20.1 megapixel CMOS sensor that helps capture high quality images. And all for under $500 - bargain!

View Deal

Canon EOS 80D SLR: $1,149 $899 at Amazon

Save $250: If you're looking for a DSLR camera, this Canon EOS 80D has been dropped to a bargain price. It might be an older model, but still capable of capturing breathtaking images, specially when you throw in a 18-55mm lens.

View Deal

Sony ZV-1 camera: $798 $698 at Amazon

Save $100: If you want to carve out a career in YouTube or get started in vlogging and want a quality camera, this Sony ZV-1 with flip screen and microphone is an excellent choice. And right now it's reduced by a huge $100.

View Deal

Prime Day camera deals: UK

Canon EOS 2000D DSLR camera: £369 £319.99 at Amazon

Save £49: This Canon EOS 2000D DSLR camera also comes with a 18-55 mm lens, making it even better value for money – it's not often that you'll be able to get both lens and camera of this quality for under £320. At this price, it's hard to think of reasons not to buy it.View Deal

Canon Powershot SX730: £379 £309 at Amazon

Save £60: If you're looking for a top quality point-and-shoot camera, you can't go wrong with the Canon Powershot SX370. At this price, there's no doubt these pocket-sized cameras will fly off the shelves.

View Deal

Sony Alpha 7 II: £1,099 £839 at Amazon

Save £260: As discounts go, they don't come much bigger than this. Right now you can get this stunning Sony Alpha 7 II camera with 28-70 mm lens with over £200 off the original retail price.

View Deal

Sony RX100 III: £479 £349 at Amazon

Save £130: This Sony compact camera might look small and unassuming, but don't be fooled by its appearance. This camera is armed with power and features – image stabilisation and flip screen for vlogging – to have you taking pictures like a pro.

View Deal

More great camera deals Nikon D3500 Digital SLR... Amazon £376 View Nikon D3500 with 18-55mm VR... Selfridges £469.99 View Canon EOS 250D DSLR Camera -... Currys PC World £529 View Canon Eos 250D Slr Camera... very.co.uk £599.99 View Show More Deals

Read more: