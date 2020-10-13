Killer Prime Day deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 drops to lowest price ever

If you've been waiting for Prime Day to get a Microsoft great deal, your time has come. Right now, in the UK, you can get the ever-popular Surface Pro 7 for just £659.99 – that's a massive £239 saving.

In the US? You won't miss out, this Prime Day Deal is offering a tasty $111.25 off a Surface Pro 7 too. This really could be the best day ever to buy a Surface Pro.

Surface Pro deals: UK

Surface Pro 7: £899.99 £659.99 at Amazon

Save 37%: This is the biggest deal going right now on the Surface Pro 7 Platinum edition, at a massive £239 off the asking price. You'll get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage – and all for well under a grand!

View Deal

Surface Pro 6: £879 £797.95 at Amazon

Save £81: A tidy saving of nearly £100 off this Surface Pro 6. It comes with Silver, sports an 8th Gen Core i5, has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With its Intel UHD Graphics 620, this 2018 model is a beautiful tablet.View Deal

Surface Pro deals: US

Surface Pro 7: $899.99 $787.75 at Amazon

Save $111.25: This Platinum edition of the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 comes with Intel 10th generation Dual Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home edition. It's a stunning tablet at a stunning price.

View Deal

Surface Pro 6: £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save $150: Not bothered about getting the latest model? The Surface Pro 6 still packs a punch with its 8th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB, and with a sweet discount.

View Deal

Want to make more savings? Don't miss our dedicated Amazon Prime Day 2020, Apple Prime Day deals and Amazon Surface Pro articles, which we are updating with all the best discounts.

Related articles: