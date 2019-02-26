Read an unlimited number of books with this subscription

Bookworms, listen up! Imagine having access to an unlimited number of books every month, but paying one very reasonable monthly price. If you're ready to devour hundreds of books (plus per-use countless magazines and newspapers) this year-long Scribd subscription can be yours for just $80. That works out at around $6.66 a month – less than the cost of most paperbacks.

Be the envy of your book club with instant access to new releases, bestsellers and the classics. This year-long subscription instantly puts over a million books at your fingertips, ready for you to access any time and anywhere. Want to escape to an alternate universe during your morning commute or at home to unwind after a long day? Just use the Scribd app to get access on your smartphone, or pull up Scribd on a web browser.

And if you're hoping to give your eyes a rest, just pop in your headphones and relax while listening to one of thousands of audiobooks. There's even a vast collection of sheet music if you're so moved by your latest read that you feel like making music. And you can personalise your library by saving your favourites, creating collections and bookmarking titles for later.

Snag a year's Scribd subscription for $80 here.

