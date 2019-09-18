MEGA DEAL: Save $300 on a Wacom Cintiq graphics tablet

If you're in the market for one of the best drawing tablets around, today is your lucky day. Best Buy has just released an incredible deal that knocks $300 off Wacom's industry-leading Wacom Cintiq 22HD interactive pen display, meaning you can now get your hands on one for less than $1,400!

Perfect for digital artists who want to work at a larger scale, the Wacom Cintiq 22HD boasts a full HD screen that provides professional precision, 2,048 levels of pen sensitivity and customisable ExpressKeys.

Those familiar with Wacom will know discounts on its premium products like this are rare, with Black Friday being one of the only times you usually see such impressive offers – so if you're interested, make sure you grab one before they all go!

If you're looking for something on a smaller scale, in terms of both display and budget, Best Buy has also trimmed the price of Wacom's Intuos wireless graphics tablet. With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and capable of being used in any software for digital art, it's a top tool for creators to have on hand. Find full details on these brilliant deals below:

Wacom Cintiq 22HD: $1,699.95 $1,399.95 @ Best Buy

Save $300: This is one of the best savings we've seen on Wacom's premium large-format pen display. If you're looking to draw directly onto a screen, this is the device for you.

Wacom Intuos wireless graphics tablet (medium): $199.99 $169.99 @ Best Buy

Save $30: Offering good value for money and a large active area, there's never been a better time to pick up a medium Wacom Intuos tablet with three pieces of bonus software.

Not based in the US? Here are the best Wacom Cintiq 22HD deals in your area:

