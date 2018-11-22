Save over £400 on a Dell XPS 13

In the run up to Black Friday, Dell has slashed the price of its industry-leading laptop, the Dell XPS 13. The device, which comes armed with 8th-generation Intel Kaby Lake Refresh processors, three USB-C ports, Windows 10 and a microSD card slot, has been described by our sister site Tech Radar as the best 13-inch laptop on the market right now.

The main criticism levelled at the Dell XPS 13 was its steep price, but over Black Friday and Cyber Monday you can pick it up for just £969. This special price is a massive £410 reduction from its rrp of £1,379. To put it bluntly, this is the best price you can expect to pay for the best laptop.

Dell XPS 13: £1,379 £969

Save £410: The Dell XPS 13 pairs brilliant performance with 4K Ultra HD to make your creative work look its best. With powerful processors and a gorgeous design, it's no surprise that it is seen as the best in class. Available right now, while stocks last.

