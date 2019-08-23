Save up to 60% on Adobe Creative Cloud with these MEGA deals

If you're in the market for some quality creative software that won't break the bank, you're in luck, especially if you're a student. In a series of the best Adobe deals we've seen this year, you can currently save over 60% on a subscription to Creative Cloud, which equates to huge savings each month.

Companies are falling over themselves to offer back to school discounts for students, and Adobe is getting fully involved with this fantastic offer. Students in North and South America, plus EMEA regions – that's people who live in Europe, the Middle East and Africa – are now able to get at least 60% off Adobe Creative Cloud.

The price drop means users living in these countries can get an Adobe CC All apps subscription for $19.99 a month for the first year, as opposed to the full price of $52.99 per month.

On top of that, when you pay upfront, you can get an additional two free months – that means a whole year will cost you just $199.88.

Adobe Creative Cloud student and teacher All Apps

US: $19.99 per month | Europe: €19.83 per month

Save over 60% - If you're a student or a teacher, you can save over 60% on Adobe’s most popular annual plan, CC All Apps, which includes 20+ creative desktop and mobile apps as well as 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, Adobe Spark and more. Plus, get two free months when you pay upfront!

DEAL ENDS: 30 August

View Deal

And those in the UK are even luckier, as there's an additional 17% off the price, dropping the cost of a monthly subscription down from an already discounted £16.24 a month to £13.56. The yearly plan paid in advance costs £196.56.

Adobe Creative Cloud student and teacher All Apps (UK only)

UK: £13.56 per month

Save an extra 17% - If you're a student or a teacher in the UK, the discounts are even better. Save almost 80% on Adobe’s annual plan, CC All Apps, which includes over 20 creative desktop and mobile apps as well as 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, Adobe Spark and more.

DEAL ENDS: 6 September

View Deal

The price reduction applies to the entire Adobe Creative Cloud suite, which includes Adobe's 20+ applications, including photo editing favourite Photoshop and digital artists' go-to Illustrator. You'll also find video editing software Premiere Pro, web prototyping tool Adobe XD and motion effects creator After Effects among the impressive toolset.

To be eligible for the deal, you need to be over 13 and enrolled in an accredited university or college, in full-time study at a primary or secondary school, or be homeschooled.

If you're not a student, then don't despair. Those in EMEA regions are able to get 40% off Adobe's All Apps plan. This drops the price from £49.94/€59.99 to £30.34/€35.99 per month (note that prices in European countries vary slightly).

There's also a discount on Adobe CC All Apps plus Adobe Stock, knocking the price from £78.52/€82.98 to £58.92/€59.98 (prices in Euros are approximate).

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Individual plan (EMEA)

UK: 30.34 per month Europe: $35.99 per month

Save 40% - Get a huge discount on Adobe CC All Apps monthly plan, which includes over 20 creative desktop and mobile apps, plus 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, Adobe Spark and more. Plus, save when you add Adobe Stock.

DEAL ENDS: 27 August

View Deal

If that's not enough to tempt you, also note that when you buy Adobe's full package you're also getting 100GB of cloud storage (with the option to upgrade to 10TB) and premium features like Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, and Adobe Spark.

The programmes are fully integrated, so you can switch between them (and jump from one device to another) easily – whether you’re at home studying, in the library or out and about. Built-in templates help you jump-start your designs, and there are plenty of step-by-step tutorials available to help you get your head around the programmes.

These deals are available for a limited time only, so if you want to save big on Adobe's entire suite of creative software, sign up now before it's too late.

If you're not after the full suite and are instead interested in Adobe's powerful image editing apps, there's a 16% discount on the Photography Plan for those of you in EMEA regions too. With all these incredible offers up for grabs, you're sure to find one to suit.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan (EMEA)

UK: £8.32 per month Europe: €9.98 per month

Save 16% - Get access to Adobe powerhouse Photoshop, Lightroom, Lightroom Classic and 20GB of storage for 16% less in this amazing deal. Hurry though, offer ends on 2 September 2019.

DEAL ENDS: 2 September View Deal

If you're not eligible, be sure to bookmark our best Adobe deals page as we update it with Adobe deals once they go live.

Read more: