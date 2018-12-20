Simplify your cloud storage with this tool

No one can deny that cloud storage is convenient, but chances are you're storing files with multiple apps. When all of those apps and windows become overwhelming, CloudMounter for Mac steps in. This tool helps bring all of your cloud storage solutions to your hard drive, helping streamline your workflow. A lifetime licence is currently available for 57% off the RRP of $44.95; it's now just $19.

We have no doubt CloudMounter for Mac will be your new favourite cloud storage tool. Never again will you need multiple windows open for all of your different cloud storage solutions. CloudMounter allows you to mount your favourite cloud services – like Dropbox, Amazon S3, Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive – as local disks right on your computer's hard drive.

Aside from making your life easier, CloudMounter also keeps things even safer. CloudMounter's advanced encryption adds an extra layer of security to your files, making sure they're even more secure.

Simplify your workflow and keep your files super safe forever for this lifetime license at a one-time low price of $19.

