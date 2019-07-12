Smash writer's block with this productivity tool

If you write regularly, you know that sometimes the process can leave you stuck in a rut. Or, the opposite can happen, and your brain is filled with so many ideas that you're in major need of organisation. Either way, Writer’s Blocks 5 is a powerful tool that can help you reach you writing goals for just $39.

With Writer’s Block 5, you’re getting visual outlining tools that will help you capture and organise large amounts of information that may be swirling around in your head.

This is done using "blocks," which is like a word processor document, but it can organise and structure vast quantities of text, notes, and information. Simply drag and drop text blocks easily to rearrange them, and use different fonts and colours to highlight and categorise the information.

Writer's Blocks 5 can change and upgrade your writing workflow for just $ 39 .

