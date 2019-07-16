Snap up these camera deals while you can – only hours left to save

It's day two of Amazon Prime Day, and the best Prime Day deals for creatives keep on coming. So if you're in the market for a new camera, today could be the day to pick one up because there are lots of photography-related discounts to be had. Amazon has already slashed £320 off the price of the Sony A7 III camera, but it's not the only retailer offering a good deal. Walmart has a generous deal on the Canon T6 EOS Rebel DSLR camera, which comes bundled with plenty of accessories at more than $700 less than the listing price.

If Amazon's offers have got you reaching for your wallet, remember that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to claim the savings (sign up here).

Without further ado, here are some of the best camera deals we've seen from Amazon. And don't forget to check our best cameras post for more options.

Best Amazon Prime Day camera deals (US)

Fujifilm X-H1 Mirrorless camera: $1,299.95 $1,179 @ Amazon

Panasonic Lumix DC-ZS70K with lens: $449.99 $297.99

Best Amazon Prime Day camera deals (UK)

Canon EOS RP and lens: £1,897 £1,509 @ Amazon

Save £388: Looking to move to full-frame mirrorless shooting? This is a tempting choice. And with a Macro IS STM lens thrown in, it's even better value for money than it was before.

Sony A7 III camera and 28-70mm lens kit: £ 1,6499 £1,328.02

Save £320.98: Don't miss this top Prime Day deal, which knocks 19% off a Sony A7 III camera and lens kit. Lightweight, sleek, and intuitive to use, it's good for beginners and pros.

Panasonic LUMIX 4K G80: £799.99 £489.99

Save £310: This Panasonic LUMIX camera features state-of-the-art 4K photo capabilities and the latest Dual image Stabilisation technology, and comes supplied with a kit lens and bag.

Canon EOS 4000D with camera bag: £304 £219

Save £85: If you're familiar with Canon cameras or looking to get started with a DSLR, this Canon EOS 4000D is a great option. It's a bargain price, and you get a camera bag thrown in!

Canon EOS 250D, 18-55mm and bag: £604 £469 @ Amazon

Save £135.99: If you're after an entry-level DSLR, this compact camera is a popular choice. And with a lens and bag bundles in, it's the perfect choice for travel.

Sony RX100 III, 24 - 70mm with lens: £800 £458 @ Amazon

Save £342: This 43% discount is the biggest reduction we've seen on this premium point and shoot camera. And with a large 20 megapixel sensor, your images will look as good as this price.

