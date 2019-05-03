Start editing perfect videos with this masterclass

Got a passion for putting the perfect video together? If you want a career in video editing, you'll need to master Adobe Premiere Pro CC. Get up to speed on this top video editing software with Adobe Premiere Pro CC MasterClass: Video Editing Made Easy. Though this top-rated course typically costs $200, it's currently available for 89% off at just $21.

Video editing is an in-demand skill, and not just in the entertainment business. All sorts of industries are in need of video editors,and Adobe Premiere Pro CC will get you closer to your dream gig in any field. The software is used in all kinds of video production, from business and marketing videos to music videos and documentaries.

With Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: Video Editing Made Easy you'll learn the basics of starting a project, editing videos, adding video and audio transitions and titles, and much more with this informative class that's perfect even for those brand new to this world. 59 lectures are available at any hour of the day, so you can learn at your own pace and become a video editing pro from the comfort of your couch.

Take a step towards your new video editing career and buy the Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: Video Editing Made Easy for just $21 today.

