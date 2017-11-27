Stock up on fresh Moleskines with 15% off today

Today only the creatives’ favourite fancy notebook maker, Moleskine, is offering 15% off everything you buy on its US site – from special edition notebooks, to 2018 planners, to smart notebooks, to bags, pencils and even design books.

Vying for a place as one of the best Cyber Monday deals for creatives, the offer applies to its full range making the store a great place to start stocking up on stylish Christmas gifts for friends (or if you want to just to treat yourself we won't tell anyone; we're sure you've earned it).

For UK customers there's a bit of a deal too, with 20% off all Moleskine planners this Cyber Monday . Admittedly it feels a little US-centric, this offer, but the planners are pretty exciting (as planners go) with loads of interesting design and plenty of space to sketch ideas on each week.

This limited edition Keith Haring Moleskine notebook would make a great gift

There are no special discount codes to enter at the checkout or convoluted methods to get to any of the deals – simply look for the items you'd like, and at the checkout you'll see 15% of the marked price disappear, Moleskine promises (or 20% if you're in the UK and buying a planner).

What's more, some of the items on the site have further reductions.

The Alice in Wonderland planner comes with themed stickers and more

This Star Wars-themed 18-month weekly planner, for example, is marked down from $24.95 to $19.96 even before the 20% checkout discount. Similarly, this beautiful 18-month Alice in Wonderland planner is down from $24.95 to $14.97, complete with wonderful original illustrations from the book and a canvas cover.

Moleskine's discount could be particularly tempting for creatives thinking of trying its Adobe range of smart notebooks, which work with its Creative Cloud app. These high-tech notebooks let you easily turn your hand-drawn sketches into fully workable digital files.

The video below shows you how they work, from drawing in the notebook as you normally would, to scanning it with the Creative Cloud-connected Moleskine app, to working with the resulting SVG file in Illustrator CC or Photoshop CC.

With the Creative Cloud Connected Smart Notebook usually costing $32.95, the Cyber Monday discount will make quite the difference in this helpful tool. Plus, with Adobe offering 20% off all Creative Cloud apps this Cyber Monday, you can enjoy discounts all round on this combination.

Explore the Moleskine store even more and you'll also find a gorgeous range of design, illustration and architecture books. The Hand of the Graphic Designer, for example, collects hundreds of examples of typography, sign and image designs given by 108 international graphic designers such as Glazer, Godard, Lamarche, Guarnaccia, House Industries, Lupi, Steiner and more, carefully curated by Pietro Corraini.

There are also pens, pencils and accessories to be had, with the former designed to clip on just-so to your trusted Moleskine notebook or planner. Because heaven forbid you use your flash new notepad with a sub-par pen.

The Cyber Monday discounts end at 11.59pm tonight (Pacific Standard Time), so act fast to grab some bargains. Free delivery is included.

