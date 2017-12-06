Save up to 38% on a Computer Arts subscription

You can enjoy 13 issues of the world's leading creative design magazine from just £3.91 / US$10.54 per issue (RRP £6.99 / US$16.99) in Computer Arts’ festive subscription sale.

Boost your creative career

Computer Arts is packed full of practical advice to help you be a better designer, including behind-the-scenes access to the world’s top studios as they solve familiar daily challenges.

CA has run practical series with D&AD New Blood, the AOI, Reed Words and more

Over the past year, CA has also run several multi-part series, which make an invaluable reference guide for subscribers.

These have ranged from career advice for young designers in association with D&AD New Blood, to a six-part series covering practical studio skills for junior designers, such as artworking, typesetting and image editing.

And a new series on essential digital skills kicks off in 2018, covering everything from UX design to web typography – don’t miss out, subscribe now!

Stay across the latest trends

Every December, Computer Arts publishes an exclusive guide to the hottest colour palettes for the following year, produced in partnership with trend forecasting agency FranklinTill.

The 2018 colour trend issue is on sale on Friday 8th December – subscribe now to ensure your collection includes 2019’s trend report next year.

CA's annual colour trends report, produced by FranklinTill

FranklinTill also provides a monthly trend analysis every issue, covering everything from emerging aesthetics to cutting-edge technologies.

Discover the best new talent

As well as showcasing the very best new design, illustration and motion projects each issue, in July, Computer Arts’ New Talent issue is packed with hand-picked Ones To Watch from the year’s final-year design college shows. These graduates are the cream of the crop – perfect for finding your next fresh hire or collaborator.

CA's last four New Talent covers by (left to right) emerging talents Paddy O'Hara, Julia Frances, Krystina Chapman and Camelia Pham

For the last four years, this special issue has also featured a collectable cover that demonstrates an exciting new print technique, thanks to our special finishing partner Celloglas. These have ranged from lemon-scented varnish to transparent glitter foil – and most recently, Mirriboard.

The result of an annual cover design contest in association with D&AD New Blood, the covers are designed by a student or recent graduate, and they sell like hot cakes.

Get to know the movers and shakers

Every month, Computer Arts gives you insider access to world-class agencies. There are also two unmissable special issues every year dedicated to the upper echelons of the design industry.

In September, the worthy winners of CA’s Brand Impact Awards are showcased in an extended main feature that reveals the secrets behind the year’s very best branding projects, blending industry insight with creative inspiration.

CA's 2017 Brand Impact Awards special, with gold and copper foils and two different colourways

Winner of Best of Show at 2017's BIAs: London Symphony Orchestra, by The Partners

The following month, the results of CA’s annual peer reputation survey, the UK Studio Rankings, are revealed – an essential guide to the mover and shakers of the industry, where boutique studios rub shoulders with global behemoths.

In previous years, the results of CA's UK Studio Rankings have been revealed with light, heat, scratching, and in darkness...

Four years' worth of UK Studio Rankings number ones: Graphic Thought Facility, Made Thought, North and Studio Sutherl&

The Studio Rankings cover is another regular collaboration with Celloglas, and in recent years the names of the top 30 studios have been revealed using photochromic (light-sensitive) and thermochromic (heat-sensitive) inks, scratch-off silver latex, and most recently glow-in-the-dark.

Both of these issues fly off the shelves: subscribe now to guarantee your collection is complete.

