Super cheap iPad Pro Black Friday deal will be hard to beat

All day we've seen some incredible Black Friday deals land, and right now they show no sign of slowing down. Luckily for artists and designers, a lot of offers have come up on sought-after hardware and software suited specifically to the creative industries. And this amazing iPad Pro deal at Best Buy, which shaves $150 off the latest 11-inch model, is no exception.

The iPad Pro has become a popular tool among creative professionals in recent years. Boasting power similar to that of a laptop, a design that easily slots, almost barely noticeable, into most bags and support for both generations of Apple Pencil, it's really not hard to see why. But like a lot of Apple products, the iPad Pro doesn't come cheap, which is why discounts like this one are snapped up in no time.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2018 | 64GB | Wi-Fi : $649.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $150: This excellent deal from Best Buy is currently the lowest price you can get for this 11-inch iPad Pro model. Don't delay if you're interested, we don't expect stocks to last long. If you're looking for a Pro with more room, there's also excellent savings to be made on the 256GB and 512GB version too.

View Deal

