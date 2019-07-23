Super saver: Surface Pro 6 price drops by £120

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 is over, but there are still a few brilliant deals lingering around. So if you missed the main event, you're in luck. One of the best tablets with a stylus, in our opinion, the Surface Pro 6 is currently still available on Amazon with a huge £120 off the retail price.

Perfect for busy creatives, the Surface Pro 6 is super-light (just 771g), highly portable and packed with power, making it an incredibly handy travel partner. Under the hood you'll find the latest Intel Core i5 processor and a battery that can last for up to 13.5 hours, removing any limits on your creativity. There's also the option to convert the Surface Pro 6 into a full laptop by adding the Signature Type Cover, Surface pen and Surface arc mouse (all sold separately).

This is the cheapest you'll currently find this Surface Pro 6 model, so don't hang around, at this price they'll fly off the shelves.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet: £879 £759

Save £120: The perfect accessory for busy creatives, the Surface Pro 6 is highly portable and packed with the power of a Core i5. processor. This particular model also comes with 8GB memory and Intel UHD Graphics 620 for viewing your design work in all its glory. Note: stylus and keyboard not included.

Want the Signature Type Cover too? Amazon are also offering an impressive discount on the hardware bundle:

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Signature Type Cover: £1,029 £869

Save £159.01: With all the same specs as the above model, for an extra £110 you can get the Signature Type Cover too. A great saving and worth consideration if a keyboard is of value to you.

