Black Friday sale kicks off with huge Surface Pro savings

The Black Friday sales have started early this year, so if you thought you had to wait till Black Friday to bag yourself a bargain, think again. Amazon has slashed the price of the popular Surface Pro 6 in the UK, making the cheapest version just £759 , and Microsoft has knocked money off the Surface Pro 7, offering the Surface Pro 7 and a Type Cover for just $999.99. There are plenty of other tempting offers on the Surface range, too. If it's a straight laptop you're after, rather than a hybrid, then there's also money off the Surface Laptop 3.

Both the Surface Pro 6 and 7 are top choices for a Windows tablet, and the 7 has a regular spot in our round up of the best tablets with a stylus. Earlier this year Microsoft released a range of new Surface Pro products, meaning the still very powerful earlier models are currently enjoying some hefty price cuts. Below, we've selected the top picks of the deals available now on a range of Surface devices. Be quick though, these deals have just gone live and many of them end soon.

Early Black Friday Surface deals: US

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover: $1,029 $869 at Walmart

Save $160: There are big savings on both the Pro 6 and 7 at Walmart right now, and this is the best offer we've seen – grab the brand new 2-in-1 tablet with Type Cover for under a grand in this great offer. It has an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.



Surface Laptop 3: $1,599 $1,399 at Microsoft

Save $200: If you're looking for a laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 has plenty to offer. This 13.5-inch model has an i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. There's money off other configurations, too.

DEAL ENDS 2 November

Early Black Friday Surface deals: UK

Surface Pro 7: £899.99 £779 at Amazon

Save £120: There's a great deal happening right now on the Surface Pro 7 Platinum edition – with a tempting 13% off the asking price. For just £787, you'll get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Amazon also has money off the 256GB version.



Surface Pro 6: £839 £759 at Amazon

Save £80: The Surface Pro 6 is older than the 7, but don't be fooled – this Intel Core i5 model runs Windows 10, has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it a cracking model to save money on.

DEAL ENDS 23:59 (GMT) 28 October

Surface Pro 6: £1,179 £999 at Amazon

Save £180: There's a huge £180 off this highly capable laptop/tablet for just a few more hours. This model comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB and an i7 processor – all for under a grand!

DEAL ENDS 23:59 (GMT) 28 October

For more deals, see the best Surface Pro prices in your area:

