Unbeatable Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are flying off the shelves

If a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite is topping yours or a loved one's Christmas list this year, you're in luck. Right now there's a number of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite offers on that will save you a bit of cash. Topping the list is this great early Black Friday deal on a Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing, free 64GB memory card and a 3 months Nintendo Switch online subscription – all for just £239.99 at Nintendo.

If that doesn't quite suite, Nintendo is also running a number of various other Nintendo Switch bundle deals and Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals, as is Amazon and Game.co.uk (full details below).

But before you get too excited, don't expect mega discounts. These savings are modest, but money off these popular consoles is a rarity, so even the smallest discount is worth taking advantage of. And at these prices, stocks don't last long so grab one before they're gone.

Top Nintendo Switch Lite deals

BEST VALUE Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) + 64GB memory card: £256.97 £239.99 at Nintendo

Save £16.98: When it comes to bundle deals, this one offers incredible value for money. Get the Switch Lite console in either coral or or turquoise, with Animal Crossing, Nintendo Switch online for 3 months and a free memory card for almost £20 less than buying them all separately.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: £239 £229.98 at Amazon

Save £9: Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo games going, and right now it can be yours, along with a Switch Lite for less over at Amazon. Console also available in grey and turquoise.

Nintendo Switch Lite & various game bundles: £244.98 £239 at Game.co.uk

Save £5.98: Another modest saving but still anything is better than nothing, right? Bundle deals include top games such as Super Mario 3D All Stars, Mario Kart 8 and Pikmin 3 Deluxe.



Top Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch bundles + 64GB memory card: From £279.99

Save £19.99: Right now, Nintendo is throwing in a free 64GB memory card, worth almost £20, with every Switch purchase. You can buy the console on its own, or choose from a number of bundle deals with popular games such as Fortnite, Minecraft and Super Mario.

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle: £324.98 £319 at Game.co.uk

Save £5.98: A modest saving but the best Switch deal going right now. Game has this saving on a number of bundle deals with games including Super Mario 3D, Pokemon Sword and Pikmin 3 Deluxe – all of which can be found here.

Nintendo Switch Lite & Official Nintendo Mario Beanie bundle: £209.99 £199.99 at Game.co.uk

Save £10: Get the brilliant Nintendo Switch Lite in grey, coral, yellow or turquoise with an official Nintendo beanie to keep your head warm this winter – all for under £200!



Get a FREE Nintendo Switch with Oppo handsets from EE

Treat yourself to a new phone and get a Nintendo Switch with this epic offer from EE. Simply choose the Oppo A72 or Find X2 Lite 5G on a 10GB or above plan and the console is yours for no extra cost.

