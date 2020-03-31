Take your editing skills to new heights

If you want to thrive at Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, this is the master bundle for you. Learn everything you need to go from zero to 100 with the Mastering Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop: Zero to Pro Bundle, now 97% off.

Packed with nine courses and over 300 lessons, this bundle brings you everything you need to turn any raw shot into a stunning work of art. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced Adobe CC student, you'll get something out of these comprehensive and in-depth courses. Here are the best free Photoshop brushes, to go alongside your new knowledge.

Master in-depth concepts in Photoshop and Lightroom

You'll learn crucial software tools and techniques and start editing photos and videos like a pro with some of the top photography program tools in the world. 27 hours of extensive content brings you step-by-step tutorials that will guide you through learning and mastering in-depth concepts in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.

With plenty of features that empower you to create stunning visual content, you'll learn everything from adjustment layers to blending modes to make your raw images pop. You'll acquire new techniques and tips on controlling and fixing highlights and shadows using curves, figure out how color wheels works, learn best practices for adjustment layers using LUTs, and more. You'll also soon be proficient in Lightroom techniques such as color grading, skin retouching, final touch-ups, creating color profiles, and more, bringing out beautiful portraits for any type of project. The possibilities are endless.

You will also gain certifications of completion for each course, making it a great asset to add to your portfolio and next endeavour. Hands-on exercises in each session will allow you to practise what you learn in real-time and also help you advance your workflow to edit images seamlessly, quickly, and flawlessly. 24/7 access to the content will let you come back time and time again to review each technique whenever you need guidance.

While lifetime access to this bundle is priced at almost $2,000, The Mastering Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop: Zero to Pro Bundle is currently price-dropped to only $39.99 – that's 97 per cent off. Learn the latest and greatest in editing artistry and continue to grow your career in 2020.

