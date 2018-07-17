The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals

In case you haven't noticed, it's Amazon Prime Day. And that means there's no better time to pick up a bargain if you're in the market for a discount camera. We've trawled Amazon to find the best deals and pass them on to you (thank us later). So read on for the best camera deals available right now...
The best Amazon US Prime Day camera deals
YI 360 VR Camera Dual-Lens 5.7K HI Resolution Panoramic Camera: $279.99 (was $399.99)
Save 30% - Billed as the first accessible 5.7K 360 camera, the YI 360 VR lets you shoot and share 360° videos and stills and even livestream 360° at up to 4K resolution. Its dual lenses have a 220° field of view with an aperture of f/2.0, and it'll do away with shots with its advanced electronic image stabilisation.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018
YI Lite Action Camera: $69.99 (was $99.99)
Save 30% - If you want a simple way to shoot video up to 4K or snap 16MP photos, here's a neat little deal for you. The YI Lite features a Sony IMX206 sensor for maximum image quality, and its integrated 2-inch LCD touchscreen makes it easy to control this tiny but powerful camera.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018
The best Amazon UK Prime Day camera deals
Sony DSCRX100M4 compact 4K camera – 50% off
Save £500 - This advanced digital compact premium 4K camera from Sony usually sells at £1000, but right now you can pick it up for £499. That's a massive saving. It comes with a tiltable LCD screen, and is Wi-Fi enabled.
Canon EOS M3 Compact System Camera: £349 (was £479.99)
Save 27% - This compact beauty lets you take professional-quality shots without drowning you in settings, and you can expand its abilities by adding new lenses; why spend loads of money on a DSLR?
DEAL EXPIRES: 9.25pm (BST) 17 July 2018
Sony A7 28-70mm OSS lens kit: £719 (was £1549)
Save 54% - This is the best Amazon Prime Day camera deal we’ve seen so far. Grab the brilliant full-frame Sony A7 and 28-70mm lens kit for just £719.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018
Canon EOS 2000D DSLR with kit lens: £299 (was £469.99)
Save 36% - Right now you can save a massive £170.99 on this Canon camera and 18-55mm lens. Seeing as this is already an affordable camera, this really is a bargain.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018
Sony RX100 Mark IV – now just £499
Save 32% - Small but mighty, the RX100 Mark IV packs plenty of features inside its tiny body – and you can get it here
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018
Nikon D7500: £1158.99 (was £1699.99)
Quite rightly, one of Nikon's most popular DSLRs, and this kit comes with the AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens at a price you'd normally pay for the body alone elsewhere.
YI 4K Sports Action Camera: £103.99 (was £159.99)
Save 35% - Capture footage on the move with this camera that records 4K/30fps video and takes brilliantly clear 12MP photos. With anti-fog protection and a waterproof case, this camera is suited to all conditions.
DEAL EXPIRES: 06:55pm 17th July 2018
Sony FDR-AX100EB Ultra HD 4K Camcorder: £1,179 (was £1,700)
Save 31% - Get right up close to the action with the world's smallest and lightest 4K camcorder. Capable of cinema-quality 4K ultra HD recording and 12x optical zoom, this camera delivers a sharp image at all times.
