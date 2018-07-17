The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals

In case you haven't noticed, it's Amazon Prime Day. And that means there's no better time to pick up a bargain if you're in the market for a discount camera. We've trawled Amazon to find the best deals and pass them on to you (thank us later). So read on for the best camera deals available right now...

The best Amazon US Prime Day camera deals

YI 360 VR Camera Dual-Lens 5.7K HI Resolution Panoramic Camera: $279.99 (was $399.99)

Save 30% - Billed as the first accessible 5.7K 360 camera, the YI 360 VR lets you shoot and share 360° videos and stills and even livestream 360° at up to 4K resolution. Its dual lenses have a 220° field of view with an aperture of f/2.0, and it'll do away with shots with its advanced electronic image stabilisation.

Save $120 on a YI 360 VR Camera Dual-Lens 5.7K HI Resolution Panoramic Camera .

DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018

YI Lite Action Camera: $69.99 (was $99.99)

Save 30% - If you want a simple way to shoot video up to 4K or snap 16MP photos, here's a neat little deal for you. The YI Lite features a Sony IMX206 sensor for maximum image quality, and its integrated 2-inch LCD touchscreen makes it easy to control this tiny but powerful camera.

Save $30 on a YI Lite Action Camera .

DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018

The best Amazon UK Prime Day camera deals

Sony DSCRX100M4 compact 4K camera – 50% off

Save £500 - This advanced digital compact premium 4K camera from Sony usually sells at £1000, but right now you can pick it up for £499. That's a massive saving. It comes with a tiltable LCD screen, and is Wi-Fi enabled.

Sony DSCRX100M4 compact 4K camera for half price