The best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals

If you're in the market for a lovely new monitor then you're in luck; it's Amazon Prime Day and if you get your skates on you can hook yourself up with a smart new screen without it costing you a packet. Whether you're after a straightforward HD monitor, a whopping 4K monster or something a little more exotic, you're certain to find something in our selection.
Jump to the deals available in your area: UK monitor deals | US monitor deals
The best Amazon US Prime Day monitor deals
Acer G276HL zero frame monitor – save 32%
This 27" monitor from Acer scores an average of four stars from over 6000 customer reviews, making it one of Amazon's Choice products. Right now you can save almost a third on the price, taking it down from around $170 to $114.99.
Samsung U28E590D 28" monitor – Save 21%
This 28" monitor from Samsung offers ultra-HD picture quality and 4ms response time. It also includes picture-in-picture technology, in case you can to use it for multitasking.
LG 27UD68-W 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor: $342.99 (was $459.99, RRP $499.99)
This LG monitor is a great solution for professional photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate colour. Features include 4K UHD resolution, AMD FreeSync and on-screen control with screen split to completely customize your monitor layout. Save $157 now on this LG 27UD68-W 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm (ET) 17 July 2018
ASUS VG245HE gaming monitor (24") – 20% off
This full-HD gaming monitor from ASUS will usually cost you $179.99, but it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day at $143.99, saving you 20%. With 1ms response time and dual HDMI ports, this is a great monitor for gamers.
The best Amazon UK Prime Day monitor deals
LG 25UM58 25 inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor: £124.99 (was £158.56, RRP £175.99)
Save 29% - Need more width? Get your widescreen on with this epic ultrawide monitor; its 21:9 screen packs a 2560x1080 resolution, so you can enjoy all the screen real estate you need without having to get a second monitor. It also features a Black Stabiliser as well as a Reader Mode that reduces blue light that reduces eyestrain if you're reading for long periods. Save £51 now on an LG 25UM58 25 inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm (BST) 17 July 2018
LG 29WK500 29-Inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor: £199.99 (was £246.99, RRP £249.99)
Save 20% - What, the LG 25UM58 isn't wide enough for you? We can help with that; here's it's bigger sibling , featuring the same 21:9 aspect ratio in a 29-inch package. It also boasts 99% sRGB spectrum coverage, so it's perfect for designers, photographers or anyone who needs accurate colour reproduction. Save £50 now on an LG 29WK500 29-Inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm (BST) 17 July 2018
Acer R271bmid 27-inch FHD Monitor: £124.99 (was £159.97, RRP £189.99)
Save 34% - For crisp, true-to-life colours in full HD resolution you can't go wrong with this Acer offering. It comes in an ultra-thin enclosure that's only 6.6mm thick – less than most smartphones – with a ZeroFrame design so you'll barely notice the bezel; it also features Acer VisionCare technology to reduce eye strain and give you a more comfortable viewing experience. Save £65 now on an Acer R271bmid 27-inch FHD Monitor.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm (BST) 17 July 2018
BenQ EW277HDR 27 Inch Full HD HDR Eye-Care Monitor: £149.99 (was £181.35, RRP 251.09)
Save 40% - Look after your eyes and your eyes will look after you, somehow. And this BenQ monitor is a great way to look after your eyes – it uses Brightness Intelligence Plus to dynamically adjust brightness and colour temperature, and it reduces eye discomfort with Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology. Your eyes will love you for it. Save £101.10 now on a BenQ EW277HDR 27 Inch Full HD HDR Eye-Care Monitor.
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm (BST) 17 July 2018