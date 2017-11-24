The best Black Friday deals for designers under $50/£50

There are loads of amazing Black Friday deals to be had today, but with payday just around the corner you might not have the readies available to nab yourself a sweet bargain.

There's no need to miss out, though; while we're relentless in our mission to point you in the right direction for epic savings on high-end tech, we're also keeping an eye out for those of you with a little less cash to flash.

That's why we've been on the lookout for a budget selection of Black Friday deals that'll delight even the most impecunious designer. Everything here is yours to grab for under $50/£50; get a move on so you don't miss out!

US Black Friday deals under $50

Keurig® K-Compact Single Serve Coffee Maker - $49.96 (was $59.00)

Save $9.04: Need a cup of coffee, like, now? This coffee maker will brew you a cup in one of three sizes in under a minute, and it won't occupy too much in the way of desk space.

RC 6-Axis Quadcopter $38.94 (was $119.95)

Save $81.01: If you need a bit of downtime this quadcopter's a perfect distraction; with 360 eversion, throw-to-flight, and headless mode flight, this drone is great for beginners and pros alike.

Aurora High Security 8-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper Shredder $35.35 (was $49.99)

Save $14.64: Everyone loves a bit of shredding, and this model offers performance as well as extra security. It'll do eight sheets at once, and it'll also destroy your old credit cards.

Amazon Fire HD 8 $49.99 (was $79.99

Save $30.00: It's no iPad Pro, but the Amazon Fire's a cheap and cheerful tablet that does the job (and it's a great way to keep the kids off your actual iPad).

Google Home Mini $29.99 (was $49.00)

Save $20.00: Google's tiny home hub will answer questions and control your smart devices, and if you get it cheap from Best Buy they'll throw in a free $10 e-voucher.

Jaybird - Freedom F5 Wireless In-Ear Headphones $49.99 (was $149.99)

Save $100.00: Wireless in-ear headphones aren't for everyone - too easy to lose, we reckon - but with $100 off it's hard to resist these Jaybirds, and you won't mind quite so much if they disappear.

Victrola Portable Suitcase Record Player with Bluetooth $39.99 (was $69.99)

Save $30.00: If you have a bunch of old records knocking about, here's a great little machine to play it on; you can buy a more expensive turntable later on if you decide you're into this whole vinyl thing

Altec Lansing Mini LifeJacket 3 Bluetooth Speaker $49.99 (was $99.99)

Save $50.00: For decent-quality audio wherever you are, this tiny speaker from Altec Lansing packs quite a punch, and it's available in either black or aqua.

Atari Flashback Portable Player 2017 Edition $39.99 (was $49.99)

Save $10.00: Want to enjoy video games like they were in the olden days? The Flashback recreates the classic Atari VCS in a handheld format, and comes with 70 built-in games including Pitfall!, Pac-Man and Centipede.

Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 QC $28.69 (was $35.99)

Save $7.30: The last thing you want when you're out and about is your phone running out of juice. Keep this bargain charger to hand and you'll be able to keep going for ages; it can deliver three iPhone 7 charges at lightning speed.

UK Black Friday deals under £50

Tassimo Vivy II Coffee Machine £39.99 (was £69.99)

Save £30.00: This dandy little coffee machine is Bosch's most compact model yet, and it's excellently easy to use, featuring Bosch's Intellibrew technology that'll help you make a variety of drinks at the touch of a button.

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) £34.99 (was £49.99)

Save £15.00: If you want an unobtrusive Alexa, this tiny Amazon Echo is just the thing; play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news, set alarms and more, and all in a compact package.

All-New Fire 7 Tablet £29.99 (was £49.99)

Save £20.00: Another bargain tablet at an even more bargain price; what's not to love? This 8 GB tablet has a 7-inch display and up to eight hours of battery life; ideal for sticky little hands.

HP Envy Photo 7130 £49.99 (was £119.99)

Save £70.00: HP's latest thing is Instant Ink, delivered to your door as you need it, and this wireless photo printer and scanner comes with a free four-month subscription.

SanDisk Ultra Fit 128 GB USB Flash Drive £38.99 (was £42.49)

Save £3.50: Cloud storage is great, but if you're working with huge files and you're in a hurry, it's not always an option. This flash drive will hold 128 GB and transfer it at high speed over USB 3.0 - much better than having to wait for your work to dribble into Dropbox.

Coredy E300 N300 Mini Wi-Fi Range Extender £14.98 (was £29.99)

Save £14.99: When you're working from home you don't always want to be stuck at your desk, and with this wi-fi extender you can wander a lot further with your laptop.

Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband £49.99 (was £79.99)

Save £30.00: Keep yourself in shape with this slimline fitness wristband. It features a built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring and up to 21 days' battery life, it's waterproof up to 5ATM and it'll even give you a professional workout report.

Google Home Mini £34.00 (was £49.00)

Save £15.00: 99p cheaper than the Alexa Echo Dot, the Google Home Mini works in much the same way, offering voice commands, streaming music through its integrated speaker and control of your smart home devices.

Fellowes Powershred M-8C £39.99 (was £49.99)

Save £10.00: Designed for moderate use, this cross-cut shredder will hold up to 15 litres of shredded paper, can run continuously for five minutes and even has a safety lock to prevent accidents.

SEAGATE Backup Plus £48.99 (was £54.99)

Save £6.00: If 128GB of flash storage isn't enough for you, this portable hard drive from Seagate holds an entire terabyte and comes in a variety of colours.

HP Value 15.6" Laptop Case & Wireless Mouse Kit £19.99 (was £39.99)

Save £20.00: What's that, you reckon £19.99's a bit steep for a laptop case? You drive a hard bargain. All right, how about if we throw in this wireless three-button mouse as well? Now we're talking.

