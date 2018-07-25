The HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 shows how you can take a brilliant workstation laptop (the ZBook Studio 15 G3) and improve on it in almost every way to make an even better product.

We say almost every way, as the design hasn't been changed, but since the ZBook Studio range is known for its slim and light designs, that's no bad thing. The HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 remains a brilliant laptop, and we have scoured the internet for the best HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 deals in 2018 so you don't have to.

So, if you're looking to buy a HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 (and we don't blame you), then you've come to the right place - simply read on to find the best HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 deals right now.

HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 deals

A great update to a brilliant workstation

CPU: 3.1Ghz Intel Xeon E3-1503M v6 | Graphics: Nvidia Quadro M1200 | RAM: 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 pixels | Storage: 512GB SSD

Great design

4K display

Expensive

The HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 is the followup to HP's brilliant ZBook G3, and this powerful workstation builds upon its predecessor. It again features a remarkable thin and light design that looks fantastic, but which also holds some mightily powerful components.

While the G3 is still a powerful machine, the components it's running on are showing their age in places. However, the G4 has had some excellent hardware revisions, with newer Intel processors (there are a few configurations you can choose from), and improved Nvidia Quadro M1200 discrete graphics. Having a discrete graphics card (rather than a less powerful integrated graphics card) is important if you're going to be using the HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 for graphically-demanding tasks, such as video editing, digital drawing or 3D rendering.

The HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 also comes with 32GB of RAM. This is a huge amount for a laptop, but it means the G4 can cope with running multiple tasks and programs at once. If you need a portable laptop that offers loads of power for speeding up your workflow, then this is a great choice.

The 15.6-inch screen is also an absolute stunner. Images are crisp and vibrant, and its colour accuracy is pretty great, with 85.7% AdobeRGB. However, it is the 4K resolution that really makes the display pop, and if you're working with 4K video files, this is a very compelling reason to buy the HP ZBook Studio 15 G4.

Of course, all this power comes at a price, and the HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 can be an expensive bit of kit. However, we've collected the very best HP ZBook Studio 15 G4 deals from all over the internet on this page, so you can quickly and easily find the best price for this great laptop.

