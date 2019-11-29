Time's almost up on this amazing MacBook Air Black Friday deal

This year Black Friday has kicked off in style, with some truly incredible deals already cropping up all over the place. Of course Amazon is home to some of the juiciest discounts, and that includes this outstanding price cut on Apple's MacBook Air which has dropped by nearly $350.

It's not often that Apple devices go on offer, and even then reductions of this magnitude are rare. With a 13.3-inch LED-backlit widescreen display, a 1.8GHz dual-core 5th-generation Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 2.9GHz, and up to 12 hours of wireless web battery life, it's no wonder that this device has racked up hundreds of glowing reviews.

And thanks to this Black Friday offer that knocks the price tag down to $649.99, this Apple MacBook Air is more tempting than ever. After more incredible offers? Make sure you check out our Apple Black Friday deals. And if you want a MacBook with different specs, we've also got you covered with the best MacBook Black Friday deals currently available.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch | 8GB | 128GB SSD: $999 $649.99

Save $349.01: We've some amazing Apple discounts so far this Black Friday, but few compare to this 35% reduction on the 13-inch MacBook Air. Time's ticking though, order now if you want it.

