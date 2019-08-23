Unleash your storytelling powers with these apps

Many writers can get caught up with thoughts on whether or not their work is any good. As creatives, we always seem to judge ourselves and our projects harshly. But what if all this self-doubt was self-destructive? We'll never know what we're capable of until we display it for the world to see (and read).

With this in mind, let the words and creativity start flowing with a little help from The Storyteller's Essential Mac Bundle. With six different apps geared towards the beginner and advanced writer alike, this bundle is designed to assist you with getting words on the page. They might be a little different to the best iPad apps for designers we've seen, but they're still packed with useful advice.

Some apps will introduce you to useful word processing tools, while others will provide you with tips on how to create more compelling characters for your narrative.

The step-by-step Mac compatible apps will also guide you through detailed organisational templates to make your writing process as streamlined as possible. Formats on how to write for screenplays are easily accessible in the Montage app, while the StoryMill app will show you how to organise your novel's timeline. You can even give your text a voice with Narrator, a text-to-speech app that allows you to hear the flow of your words.

Each app is updated accordingly, so you can revisit the content to keep your knowledge relevant.

And that's not all. This bundle will even help you to create stronger personalities thanks to useful character-building guidance. There are even tools that will polish storytelling components. Dive into unique character psychologies with Persona, an essential role development space, or brush up on plot-driven versus character-driven storytelling with Contour 2, developed by Emmy-nominated writer Jeffrey Alan Schechter.

And with lifetime access, you can revisit these tips on creating archetypal characters and expressing specific personality traits at any time (this will be especially useful when writer's block kicks in).

Usually retailing at $219.70, The Storyteller's Essential Mac Bundle has been price dropped for a limited time to only $19.99 - that's a 90% saving. Grab it now to kick-start your writing career, and learn best practices to help finish the novel or screenplay you've been putting off.

Related articles: