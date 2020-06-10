Learn to edit videos like a pro with this $30 bundle

It's no secret that video content is an effective medium in all industries. Editing videos doesn't have to be expensive, or an impossible feat to accomplish on your own. Master the art of the edit with The Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle, now price-dropped to only $30.59.

Compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux, DaVinci Resolve 16 is an industry-leading application that combines professional 8K editing, colour correction, visual effects, and audio post-production into one space. Whether you need to create a video for a marketing campaign or you're looking to edit a documentary project, DaVinci Resolve 16 brings you everything you need to conquer the final edit on a tight deadline — all without having to hop onto different design applications.

What does the course contain?

With seven courses and over 90 lessons, this dedicated bundle will allow you to dive into the video editing software and fully comprehend how to use each feature. You'll start with the basics and move your way into more advanced techniques such as screen compositing, adding music, colour correction, transitions and effects, and more. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to move seamlessly between editing, colour, effects, and audio, and feel confident in taking on your own projects. You can even join forces with other colleagues while working on the same project, taking video editing collaboration to a whole new level.

Not only will you learn how to best leverage each feature of the software to produce quality content in a timely matter, but you'll also get to experience the tools hands-on. With mini projects included in the bundle, you'll be able to practice what you learn and get to know each feature by putting it to the test. You'll soon be able to grasp importing, editing, trimming, and more, and quickly export and upload your projects to YouTube, Vimeo, social media, or your desktop. The possibilities are endless.

The Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle brings you everything you need to get to know the platform and create streamlined edited videos without having to pay outrageous amounts of money on editing software. Many times priced at up to $700, you can master editing videos like a pro for only $30.59 (that's 95 per cent off). Add valuable skills and credibility to your ongoing creative portfolio and start editing your content from the comfort of your home.

