Walmart Black Friday: Get a HP 14-inch laptop for just $309!

The Walmart Black Friday sales have kicked off today. Instead of focusing on simply Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Walmart is running its Deals for Days event, which sees various deals launch over, you guessed it, several days.

The deals launch officially at 7pm PT tonight, but we've spotted that a few of the deals are already live, including this HP 14-inch laptop, which now costs only $309 – that's $160 off! There's also a deal on the HP Envy convertible laptop-tablet (more on that below).

This 14-inch laptop might not be powerful enough to be your main machine, depending on what you need it for. If you're consistently running power-hungry video editing or photography apps it might not be up to the job, but it's ideal for a lightweight second machine to use for browsing the internet, emails and watching films. If you're after a tablet-laptop hybrid, then take a look at the HP Envy deal, below.

For more great deals, keep an eye on our Black Friday Amazon sales post, and Cyber Monday roundup posts.

HP 14-inch laptop: $469 $309 at Walmart

Save £160: This lightweight, sleek machine has an i3 core, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. It runs Windows 10, and has a very decent battery life of up to 11 hours. This is a fantastic price on a very capable machine, and is one to snap up ahead of Black Friday.



View Deal

HP Envy 15.6-inch: $799 $629 at Walmart

Save $170: There's another top saving on this convertible full HD X360 machine. You can use it in four different modes – laptop, tablet, stand and tent mode – depending on what you're doing. This model has a 256GB hard drive, plus 8GB RAM.

View Deal

If neither of these deals are in your area, then see more top laptop offers below.

Read more: