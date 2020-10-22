The perfect gift for Christmas: Up to 50% off the world's best magazines

Give the perfect Christmas gift that keeps on delivering all year round – choose from a range of magazines, specialising in film, gaming, home, plus more, saving up to 50%.

If you're looking for a Christmas gift with a difference for your favourite creative, we might just have the answer. Creative Bloq is the online presence for leading creative magazines, ImagineFX and 3D World, and a subscription to one of these could be just what's needed under the tree of your nearest and dearest.

Not sure which one is right for you? Well, if your intended is passionate about drawing and painting then ImagineFX is the perfect choice, and CG artists will love 3D World.

Below, you'll find huge savings on all these amazing titles – and more information about each one to help you decide which is right for you.

Need to know a bit more? Here's all you need to know about what you'll find in each mag and the festively-generous savings you can currently make on a subscription. Bring some Christmas creative cheer to your loved one, or treat yourself with one of these excellent reads.

ImagineFX – 50% off: Get a print sub for £3.47 per issue

ImagineFX is passionate about art in all forms. You'll find unrivalled step-by-step tutorials from pro artists and insight into the art of video games, film, manga, animation and comics (plus so much more). Subscribe today and get 50% off!

View Deal

3D World – 44% off: Get a digital sub for just £2.39 per issue

The world's best-selling magazine for CG artists. 3D World includes practical artwork and animation guides, trend reporting/news and advice from pros in the fields of CGI, movies and gaming and more. This discount is on the digital & print subscription.

View Deal

Read more: